    • N.B. man wanted on provincewide warrant for several offences, including flight from police: RCMP

    Thirty-five-year-old William Landry of Point de Bute, N.B., is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Thirty-five-year-old William Landry of Point de Bute, N.B., is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a New Brunswick man wanted on a provincewide warrant for several offences, including fleeing from police.

    Thirty-five-year-old William Landry of Point de Bute, N.B., is facing charges of:

    • dangerous operation of a vehicle
    • flight from police
    • mischief over $5,000

    Landry is described as five-foot-seven, 210 pounds, with dark brown hair and tattoos on his neck.

    Police say they have tried locating Landry several times and are now asking for the public’s help.

    In a news release Thursday, RCMP released images of Landry in hopes it will help in locating him.

    Anyone who sees Landry is advised to stay away from him and contact Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

