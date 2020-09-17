HALIFAX -- The man who murdered three RCMP officers in Moncton, N.B., in June 2014 has survived an overdose in prison.

CTV News has learned Justin Bourque overdosed while in custody at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. last week.

He was treated in hospital over the weekend and then transferred to the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., for ongoing medical care.

No other details are available at this time.

Bourque is serving three life sentences for killing RCMP constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche during a violent rampage in June 2014.

RCMP constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were also injured and later released from hospital.

Bourque’s rampage set off a roughly 30-hour manhunt that drew in officers from around the region and left much of Moncton paralyzed until his arrest.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed with the court, Bourque’s actions were planned and deliberate, as he hoped to spark an anti-government rebellion by only targeting police officers.

Bourque pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in August 2014.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. In Bourque's case, the 25-year parole ineligibility period for each murder conviction was imposed consecutively for a total of 75 years.

