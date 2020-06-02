HALIFAX -- A man who stabbed Glace Bay, N.S. native Craig Kelloway 37 times has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada rules Nicholas Rasberry’s risk is manageable. Rasberry used three knives to kill Kelloway in May 2013 and was convicted of manslaughter.

Kelloway’s family says “it’s been an injustice system from the beginning.” They say they’re disappointed by the decision -- but not surprised.

Rasberry’s day parole is granted for the next six months.