The RCMP in Prince Edward Island says a man has been arrested following a firearm incident in Georgetown.

Kings District RCMP responded to a firearms complaint involving a man with a pistol around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the man and arrested him after deploying an extended range impact weapon, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say officers determined the firearm was a replica and there was no danger to the public.

According to Chief Supt. Kevin Lewis, commanding officer for the P.E.I. RCMP, Island RCMP officers are equipped with a 40 mm extended range impact weapon that looks and sounds like a firearm, but fires a foam projectile.

“It is a very useful tool for police to bring about a safe less-lethal resolution to dangerous incidents without having to resort to the use of potentially lethal force,” said Lewis in the release.

Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

