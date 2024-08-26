Advertisement
Man with replica firearm arrested in Georgetown: P.E.I. RCMP
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
The RCMP in Prince Edward Island says a man has been arrested following a firearm incident in Georgetown.
Kings District RCMP responded to a firearms complaint involving a man with a pistol around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police found the man and arrested him after deploying an extended range impact weapon, according to a news release from RCMP.
Police say officers determined the firearm was a replica and there was no danger to the public.
According to Chief Supt. Kevin Lewis, commanding officer for the P.E.I. RCMP, Island RCMP officers are equipped with a 40 mm extended range impact weapon that looks and sounds like a firearm, but fires a foam projectile.
“It is a very useful tool for police to bring about a safe less-lethal resolution to dangerous incidents without having to resort to the use of potentially lethal force,” said Lewis in the release.
Police say the investigation into the matter is ongoing.