

CTV Atlantic





Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after they were allegedly caught shooting at pigeons with a pellet gun in Pictou, N.S.

According to Pictou District RCMP, officers responded to a complaint that two people had a rifle in their vehicle on Depot Street Thursday.

When police arrived, witnesses told them a man and a woman had been shooting at pigeons with a rifle.

Officers determined the weapon was a pellet gun. They arrested the suspects without incident.

A 28-year-old man from Scotch Hill, N.S., and a 44-year-old woman from Pictou are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

Both people have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court June 6.