Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police

A Bathurst Police Force car is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook/Bathurst Police Force) A Bathurst Police Force car is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook/Bathurst Police Force)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island