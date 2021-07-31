Advertisement
Man, woman, stabbed on Robie Street in Halifax: Police
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 4:12PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, July 31, 2021 4:12PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Robie Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Robie Street.
Police say around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a female who had been stabbed near the 1300 block of Robie Street in Halifax.
Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, each suffering from stab wounds.
They were both transported to hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.
Updates on the investigation will be provided when available.