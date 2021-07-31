HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Robie Street.

Police say around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a female who had been stabbed near the 1300 block of Robie Street in Halifax.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman, each suffering from stab wounds.

They were both transported to hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Updates on the investigation will be provided when available.