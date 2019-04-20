

CTV Atlantic





It’s an exciting time to be a Toronto Maple Leafs fan. And for a group of fans in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday was an opportunity to soak up the thrill of the Leafs playoffs run with a former Maple Leafs legend.

After a pivotal 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Friday night, the Leafs are only one win away from heading to round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

“I don’t want to jinx it, I don’t want to say we’re going to win game six and it not happen, so I’m just going for that, I hope the boys can pull it out, but it looks pretty good,” says Leafs fan Michael DeCoste.

Fans gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday to celebrate with Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark, who played 13 seasons for the blue and white.

The former Leafs captain met with dozens of fans, signing autographs and posing for plenty of selfies, and expressing his own thoughts on the team’s playoff success so far.

“It’s a team effort really,” explained Clark. “Your goaltender last night shut the door; Auston (Matthews) has come up with some big goals and done what he’s needed to. Mitch (Marner) has blocked some shots and some points early in the series, I think the defence as a whole has been shutting down their teams best players. So really it’s a whole group of players, I think they’re all coming together at the right time.”

Clark says he’s hopeful the team can bring the same energy that helped them win Friday into Sunday’s game six.

“You play well in all of game five, probably their best complete game I think they’ve had, so if they can mimic that again in game six it would be great,”

Needless to say, Leafs fans feel the same. Many are cautiously optimistic, knowing Boston will bring everything they have to try and tie the series.

“Tomorrow night’s game, I think it’s going to be tough and intense because it’s been a really stressful series for both teams,” says Leafs fan Sam McCarbille. “I think tomorrow night the ideal game would be us, the Leafs, sticking to what they know and playing like a great team like they always do.”

Other Leafs fans can’t stop gushing about their current roster, as they look to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.

“Oh Mitch Marner- you can’t. He’s a gift, truly for the Leafs. And Tavares, Matthews, they all are,” says Leafs fan Ray Hayman.

As fans eagerly wait on pins and needles for Sunday’s puck drop, they won't soon forget soaking in the Leafs playoff success with a Maple Leafs legend.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.