Maritime campgrounds open for business despite wildfires, N.S. burn ban

Friday was opening day for some Cape Breton campgrounds for the summer season.

However, with wildfires still burning elsewhere in Nova Scotia and a province-wide ban on outdoor fires, including campfires, some people have changed their plans when it comes to spending a weekend outdoors.

"We had a few cancellations, yes,” said Darrell Bernard, one of the owners of Kluskap Ridge RV & Campground in Englishtown, N.S.

Bernard said they’re ready to welcome campers from across North America and Europe like usual.

"We're still open for business, and camping is still fun,” he said.

In New Brunswick, the province-wide burn ban has now been lifted.

"Right now, there's no wildfire risk at all. We've had a week of rain now,” said Roger Collet, a wildfire prevention officer with New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources.

Collet said it's always a good idea before lighting any campfires to make sure burning is allowed both provincially and at your campsite. In situations when it's not he pointed out there are safe alternatives.

"Using a propane fire pit for example, you can still toast your marshmallows on it,” said Collet. “It's a heat source, and the bonus with a propane fire pit is there's no smoke. So you're able to sit around it, you don't have that smoke chasing you around the fire all evening."

Collet added that in New Brunswick at least, gas-driven fire sources are still allowed even during burn bans.

"Even backpacking, there are all sorts of small stoves, butane stoves, really compact, and lightweight,” he said. “They're way more efficient for cooking and boiling water than an open wood fire."

Bernard said that in spite of everything they're still pretty much full most weekends. While he understands the need for the current burn ban, Bernard added one thing he'd like to see change sooner rather than later is the recent cool, cloudy weather.

"The sun is coming,” he said. “We appreciate the rain, we're still praying for rain for the Mainland where they need it, but yeah we'd love to get some sunshine and a little bit of warmth here."

For More Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.