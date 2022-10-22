Maritime harness racing driver reaches major milestone, with 5,000th win

One of the Maritimes' most successful harness racing drivers reached a major milestone earlier this month.

Gilles Barrieau claimed his 5,000th win during the Atlantic Breeders Crown weekend in Charlottetown.

Barrieau's love of horses and horseracing runs deep in his Dieppe, N.B., roots. His grandfather, father, and four uncles all raced at Brunswick Downs and other Maritime tracks.

"Then when you get old enough, you get old enough to train and jog horses, and then of course, the next thing is get your driver's license," said Barrieau during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Jayson Baxter.

Now at the age of 58, Barrieau's drives have earned him almost $11 million in purse money – most of it made in the Maritimes.

"He's just that good. I mean, he's been that good for a long, long time," said Vance Cameron, a caller at Red Shores Raceway in Charlottetown.

Cameron, who has called more of Barrieau's victories than anyone else and coined the racer's nickname 'Maritime Magic Man,' sums Gilles up in two words.

"Raw talent," he says.

Rival harness race driver Marc Campbell agrees Barrieau is a major competitor. The 42-year-old from Charlottetown is closing in on 3,000 race wins himself.

"Before I started driving, he was the guy I wanted to be," said Campbell. "And when I started, he was the guy I wanted to beat, and it's still that way."

"At the end of the day, it's the guy who has the best horse who's going to get the job done," said Barrieau.

Barrieau's family and friends gathered in Charlottetown earlier this month, cheering him on from the sidelines for his 5000th win. His three aunts couldn't have been more excited to watch the big day.

"My gracious, I can't say enough for them. They follow me everywhere," said Barrieau, referring to his aunts.

And when Barrieau claimed his 5000th trip to the winners circle, his mother was the first in line to give him a hug.

"When we're not at the track, we're at home watching on the computer and we don't miss anything," said Edna Barrieau, Gilles Barrieau's mother.

"To have my mother and father here and some of my aunts, it was just extra special," said Barrieau.

Barrieau's mother may be his biggest fan, but he says his wife Kelly is the backbone of the operation.

"She's everything," Barrieau said.

As far as how much longer Barrieau plans on racing, there doesn't seem to be a clear answer on that.

"I don't know if he ever would hang them up," said Campbell. "He's such a competitive guy, I don't know if he could."

"I just love my job and I love what I do," said Barrieau.

Barrieau is also a member of both the Saint John, N.B., and Moncton, N.B., sports hall of fames.

The only other Maritime-based driver to reach 5,000 wins is Steve Mahar – who is also a member of the Saint John Sports Hall of Fame.