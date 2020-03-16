HALIFAX -- Public schools in New Brunswick are closed and schools in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will close for two weeks following March break as government and health officials work to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia

This week marks March break for Nova Scotia students and teachers.

The province confirmed Sunday that public schools will be closed for two weeks -- the weeks of March 23 and March 30 -- following the break and will then be reassessed.

The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating virtual schools focused on essential curriculum to ensure Grade 12 students can graduate.

The province announced earlier this month that all school-organized student trips to international destinations would be cancelled until April 30.

The announcement about school closures came as the province confirmed three presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

New Brunswick

The New Brunswick government says all schools in the province will be closed for two weeks, starting Monday. The closures will be reassessed on an ongoing basis.

March break was held the first week of the month and the province had previously stated that anyone who travelled outside Canada was required to stay away from schools.

Last week, CTV News reported that more than 1,300 students and staff members were staying away from New Brunswick schools.

As of Monday morning, there were five presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island

The Prince Edward Island government says all public schools will remain closed for two weeks -- the weeks of March 23 and March 30 -- following March break, which is this week. The closures will be reassessed.

Prince Edward Island has reported one positive case of COVID-19 – a Queens County woman in her 50s who recently returned from travelling on a cruise ship.