HALIFAX -- Three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia have been reported by the provincial government.

Health officials say the three cases are all related to travel, and the individuals are in self-isolation.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, says the three patients are a woman in her sixties from King’s County who traveled to Australia, a man in his fifties from the Halifax Regional Municipality who traveled in the United States and a man in his thirties, also from the Halifax Regional Municipality, who traveled through Europe.

Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, deputy chief medical officer of health, says the three patients are recovering at home.

She added so far, their families are in good health.

The patients returned to Nova Scotia on March 8, 10 and 13.

Premier Stephen McNeil says all schools and daycares in Nova Scotia will close for at least two weeks after March break.

McNeil added inspectors will be set up at airports.

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference, McNeil added Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney will close at midnight for an undetermined amount of time.

Bars and restaurants throughout the province are directed to practice social distancing and to keep tables at a distance of two meters or six feet.

Dr. Strang stressed the importance of minimizing the spread of the virus, by staying home if you’re unwell and washing your hands.

The province says a presumptive case means the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s Microbiology Lab found a positive test result.

Once a positive result is discovered, the test is sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

So far, 415 negative cases in Nova Scotia were confirmed by either the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s Microbiology Lab or the National Microbiology Lab.

More to come...

Stay tuned to CTV News Channel and CTV News Atlantic at Six for updates.