Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar

Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.

Dalhousie University student Sydney Fox says she's having to change her buying habits at the grocery store and is cutting back on some of her favourite foods.

"I am living off a lot of butter pasta and a lot of dry goods and cans of soup," she says. “I am a very active person and I like eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, but it's just become so expensive to indulge in healthy food.”

Fox says she's having to take on more waitress shifts at the restaurant where she works to afford the increased costs of living.

"I coupon and I look at flyers, but it's hard because I am so busy with school," she says. "I can't plan to go grocery shopping around the flyer deals. I just kind of find the time to go grocery shopping when I can find the time."

Whether it's scrambling to put enough food in the fridge to get through the school week, or finding enough money to cover tuition, students are struggling says Kyle Cook, vice president of advocacy with Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association.

“We're really looking to see needs-based grants, or needs-based funding, being applied from the province, or the university itself, to support students who are most in need," he says. "At the moment, students are in dire need.”

With skyrocketing inflation leading to increased costs of everyday staples, like food and rent, it's making it harder for students to make ends meet.

The inflation rate in all three Maritime provinces rose in June, even higher than the national average, which was up 8.1 per cent compared to a year ago -- the largest yearly increase in nearly 40 years.

The June inflation rate in Nova Scotia was up 9.3 per cent, while New Brunswick was up 9.1 per cent and Prince Edward Island is at 10.9 per cent.

The Saint Mary's University Student Association says they are hearing from many students who are having to work two or three jobs to pay rent and put food in the fridge. The fear is that some may have to put off their education.

“A lot of students are having to decide if it's now or never," says Isobel Tyler, SMUSA president and CEO. "If they’re able to come back to campus in the fall and balance work and school, or just have to save up until they’re able to afford it.”

The Saint Mary’s Community Food Room is also seeing a sharp increase in students accessing the free food program. They expect to see an even greater increase in demand come the fall, when the majority of students will be back on campus.

"We typically receive a delivery every two weeks, but sometimes it's just not enough," says Kara-Lyne Shaw, the SMU Community Food Room coordinator. "So we are looking at outsourcing to make sure we are able to support students, especially in September.”

Student leaders in Nova Scotia are hoping the province and school administrators can come up with a solution to address the inflation issue, saying they'll be watching closely next week when the Nova Scotia government returns to the legislature for an emergency sitting to address MLA wages.