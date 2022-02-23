Maritime Ukrainian communities react to unfolding situation in motherland

FILE - People from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary housing, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Over the weekend, separatist officials added a sense of urgency to the picture, announcing mass evacuations of Donetsk and Luhansk residents into Russia and mobilizing troops in the face of a purportedly imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitcyn, File) FILE - People from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary housing, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Over the weekend, separatist officials added a sense of urgency to the picture, announcing mass evacuations of Donetsk and Luhansk residents into Russia and mobilizing troops in the face of a purportedly imminent attack by Ukrainian forces. (AP Photo/Roman Yarovitcyn, File)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island