Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
Calling it “a really long time coming,” Doctors Nova Scotia President and Family Physician Dr. Leisha Hawker says there has definitely been a rise in wait times when it comes to getting her patients in to see a specialist.
In fact, she says data from 1993 shows it only took two months, a vastly different reality than what’s being seen today.
“Right now a lot of our very complex patients who need to see a specialist or a surgeon are waiting much, much longer than that and unfortunately, they’re having more negative outcomes because of the delay,” said Hawker.
In terms of more negative outcomes, she talks about inability to work and contribute to the economy, difficulties taking care of children or grandparents and other impacts beyond health care.
Grouped with an aging population, an already backlogged system and the challenge to bring doctors to the Maritimes, she said it could get worse if something isn’t done quickly.
“About a quarter of our family doctors are over the age of 60 and 23 per cent of our specialists are over 60. So, we could see significant retirements in the next five to 10 years,” she said.
However, things are currently being done to try and alleviate the problem, including new ways to bring doctors together with programs like Hallway Medicine, a electronic medical platform that allows family doctors to access specialists through an e-consult pilot program.
“I actually did a consult with a gastrologist this morning using virtual hallway for one of my patients,” she said. “So, they have a very, very long wait time and I was able to have a five to 10 minute conversation with him this morning and get the advice I needed and I’m going to see the patient again in two weeks.”
She says there is also a trial of central triage for surgeons starting soon across Nova Scotia that will serve as a central referral system helping to connect patients willing to travel with available surgeons in the area.
A study from The Fraser Institute, an independent public policy think-tank, noted that Atlantic Canada has the longest wait times in Canada. Examining the amount of time patients waiting from original referral to specialist consultation to actually receiving treatment has jumped in the last year alone.
In Prince Edward Island, the study showed patients waited an average of 41.6 weeks in 2021, jumping up to 64.7 weeks in 2022. For Nova Scotia, patients were waiting about 53.2 weeks last year and this year, they were waiting 58.2 weeks. For New Brunswick, the jump went from 41.5 weeks in 2021 to 43.3 weeks this year.
However, the study stated “the number of surgery responses in parts of Atlantic Canada are notably lower, which may result in reported median wait times being higher or lower than those actually experienced.”
However, even with the small sample, officials recognize that it is a problem.
PEI Health said it’s in the process of rebuilding the system and building a foundation of health human resources.
In a statement to CTV News, it said, in part “we need to invest in opportunities to make providing services more efficient for the staff we already have. This includes moving forward with electronic consult programs which have good evidence that they can help with wait times; a centralized referral, triage and booking system; and, of course, recruitment and retention of clinical staff and administrative staff to do this work.”
PEI Health also addressed the fact that patient flow within hospitals needs to improve.
Meantime in New Brunswick, steps are also being taken.
“The cataract surgery up in Bathurst, which will free up more, which will reduce the wait line and the wait time for cataract surgery, plus free up the space within the hospital for hip and knee replacements,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch on Thursday.
He also said that many New Brunswick doctors have stepped up to do additional hip and knee replacements on weekends.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Town and Country Motor Inn starting new life as shelter for families
For nearly five decades the Town and Country Motor Inn saw countless parties in its bars and gave travelling truckers a place to rest and clean up from the road.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP says premier's rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Alberta’s NDP Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith's comments rejecting the legitimacy of the federal government betray her unspoken plan to lay the groundwork for eventual separation.
-
Edson teacher facing sex charges involving a child, police looking for additional victims
A 50-year-old Alberta teacher is facing sex charges involving a child, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
'Very cool customer': Edmonton-area RV thief had security stickers, flashing light on truck
Almost $500,000 worth of RVs were stolen from a pair of Edmonton-area dealerships in recent weeks and there is suspicion that the same person took all four of them.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
More people are driving high, Timmins police warn
With 2022 coming to a close, Timmins police are taking a look at its impaired driving statistics for the year and say more and more people are being charged with driving while high.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
London
-
Michaels on the Thames closing its doors
A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration. Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.
-
London police officer charged with assault
A London police officer is charged by his own service following off-duty incidents dating back to 2018. According to police, the off-duty officer and a women got into an argument on Monday and the officer allegedly threatened the woman and physically assaulted her — property in the home was also damaged.
-
New addition to London skyline would rank among region’s tallest buildings
The high-rise building boom in downtown London, Ont. shows no sign of slowing down. Holoway Lodging, the owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton, is seeking to rezone the property where its parking garage stands at the northwest corner of King and Waterloo streets.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
OC Transpo ridership dips again after strongest month since pandemic began
OC Transpo’s ridership dipped in October, a month after achieving its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Saskatoon police respond to rollover on Circle Drive East
Saskatoon police are restricting traffic on Circle Drive following a vehicle rollover.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. falls slightly in weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined slightly over the last week, as health-care facilities struggled to cope with other illnesses, particularly among children.
-
Newly elected West Vancouver mayor loses bid for anonymity in law society misconduct case
West Vancouver's mayor has lost his bid to have a misconduct citation from the province's Law Society published anonymously, with a tribunal rejecting his argument that his recent election constituted an "exceptional circumstance."
-
Teenage artist using drawings to tell patients' stories at BC Children's Hospital
What started as passion for art turned into a desire to help patients at BC Children's Hospital.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
'It was eye-opening': Community reflects on homelessness crisis 1 year after Camp Hope dissolved
Over 100 people called Camp Hope in Regina’s Core Community Park, ‘Home’ for more than a month in fall of 2021.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenage girl sexually assaulted by 2 men in Victoria park: police
Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify two men after a teenage girl reported she was sexually assaulted in Topaz Park.
-
Impaired driver who killed woman, critically injured sister, sentenced in Central Saanich crash
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
-
Beached barge removed from Victoria-area waterfront: GVHA
A cement barge that had washed up along the rocks of McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt, B.C., during a windstorm last month has finally been towed from the area.