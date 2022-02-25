Maritimers looking forward to the return of big events once COVID-19 restrictions are gone

With Nova Scotia planning to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in less than a month, there is hope big events will make a comeback throughout the Maritimes.

One event that has been on hold for nearly three years, and has many anxiously awaiting its return, is the Cabot Trail Relay Race in Cape Breton.

"I mean, I've had this day circled in my calendar for quite a while," said Dan Vassallo, who attended the race each year before the pandemic began.

Vassallo and his friends live in Massachusetts and Maine. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they would load up their vehicles each May and make their way to Cape Breton – a weekend ritual they have missed out on over the past two years.

"It's something we love," said Rob Gomez, a relay participant and friend of Vassallo's. "It's something that has been a part of our lives for a big chunk of our adult lives."

Katie Jerrett, of Halifax, says the return of the race would not only be a comeback from the pandemic, but also from a broken foot.

"It will mean the world to me and I think that 'Cabot' would be the most exciting comeback from this injury," said Jerrett.

Terry Smith, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton, has his eyes on other spring and summer events that haven't taken place since 2019.

"We're hoping that events like Ribfest could come back," he said.

He says the spinoffs would be a badly needed boost for accommodations and restaurants.

"For the tourism operators that benefit when these events draw visitors to our area, they're just going to see their cash registers ring again at a time of year when they really need it," said Smith.

Organizers of the Cabot Trail Relay Race say a final decision on this year's event has yet to be made, but if things stay on track, they're optimistic they'll be able to make a return.