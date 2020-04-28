SAINT JOHN -- Every year on April 28, Maritimers come together to mark the National Day of Mourning, a day to remember those killed or injured on the job.

According to the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, 22 Nova Scotians died at work or because of their job in 2019. WorkSafe NB says there were 17 deaths in New Brunswick.

Danny Cavanagh, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, says the National Day of Mourning is also a day to renew commitments to prevent any further injuries, illnesses, or deaths.

“There's many workers who are going to work on the front lines, many of them are not unionized,” says Cavanagh.

“Today we're calling them heroes and we need to make sure we do more tomorrow to respect those workers.”

Brien Watson, the president of CUPE NB, says it is important to push for better legislation all the time, not just on April 28.

“There's countless lives needlessly lost on the job,” says Watson.

This year, ceremonies are being held online due to restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The New Brunswick Federation of Labour livestreamed an event on their Facebook page to honour those who lost their lives on the job.

“We kept the location secret because the last thing we want is a crowd showing up. I notice that folks have been coming to the monument the last couple days and putting roses,” says Danny Legere, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour.