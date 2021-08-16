FREDERICTON -- It's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.

Fredericton has a new Green candidate after Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals. Nicole O'Byrne getting an early start going door-to-door.

"Besides the pandemic and the vaccination roll out and getting us open again, I think that the big three are climate change, affordable housing and health care," said Jamie Gillies, the executive director of the Frank McKenna Centre for Communications and Public Policy.

Whether this is a good time for a federal election is one of the hot button topics. Some think it should have been postponed until the pandemic is stabilized, while others think now is as good a time as any.

"Is there ever really a good time for an election?" said Darlene Pike, who is visiting from Ontario. "People think it's a political move for him to get a majority government rather than a minority government, but either way, I think a minority government is a strong government for the people because there's lots more compromise."

Halifax resident Merle Gracie has no issue with the timing.

"I don't have any problems with it whatsoever," Gracie said. "I think it's fine and I think maybe should have been done a little while ago."

Ian Flint of Halifax thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might be tempting fate.

"Good luck to him," Flint said. "Canadians have this propensity to kick politicians out on their third term so he had to do it sooner or later and this is probably as good a time for him as any."

Pablo Malaracara, who is also visiting from Ontario, thinks it's a bad time.

"We have too many issues with COVID, a very tight budget, and we have problems all over the world with Afghanistan and Haiti," Malaracara said. "It's not the time to do it at this moment. I think that the politicians especially the Prime Minister is taking advantage of that."

Whether the timing is a political move by the leader of the Liberal party will remain to be seen.

"I think it was a tough call for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals to make, but you look at the polls they're near majority they wanted to get the benefit from the response to the pandemic Canadians are generally happy with their federal government on that," Gillies said.

Gillies believes the battlegrounds are going to be Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec.