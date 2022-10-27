Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint John

The New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.

Almost all items from the museum’s exhibition space in Market Square are now removed and in storage, two years after the space was last open to the public.

Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture Tammy Scott-Wallace says a new temporary and permanent location for the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John will soon be announced.

The City of Saint John owns Market Square and it has a lease agreement with Hardman Group Ltd.

“The museum took three floors, so this is a chance for us to maybe break that space into a couple of different areas, (each) one building on the momentum of what people want to see on the waterfront,” says Bill Hardman, the president of Hardman Group Ltd.

Market Square opened in 1983 and was part of an uptown renaissance in Saint John which began in the 1970s.

The New Brunswick Museum began moving exhibits and artifacts into Market Square during the mid-90s, taking over a food court and boutique shops.

The exhibition space was officially opened in April 1996 by then Prince Charles.

In acknowledging the departure of a large tenant, Hardman says he doesn’t believe Market Square will fall into the descending trend of other malls near and far.

“I wouldn’t characterize Market Square as a downtown mall,” says Hardman. “It is many things. You can’t pinpoint it in one direction. That’s what makes Market Square special.”

The Market Square complex will continue to house the Saint John Free Public Library’s central branch.

Hardman says the complex’s atrium and centrepiece fountain will remain through any changes.

The provincial government initially cited a leaking roof as the reason for closing the museum’s Market Square location, after a partial roof collapse in October 2020. Scott-Wallace told CTV News on Friday that Market Square "was always intended to be a temporary location for the museum."

Hardman says a complete roof replacement at Market Square is ongoing, with millions of dollars spent on construction so far.

Earlier this year, the Hardman Group Ltd. tried to extend its lease agreement with the New Brunswick Museum by offering more space, ideas on an exterior re-design, as well as a monetary guarantee against any future roof issues.

With the museum officially leaving, Hardman says he’s looking forward to an announcement of new tenants before the end of 2023.

“For us, it’s a chance for us to have a refresh of Market Square,” says Hardman. “This change will be great for Market Square.”

Adjacent to the complex is ongoing work along Saint John’s waterfront of the Fundy Quay development.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon says Fundy Quay will only help in the city’s bid to secure new Market Square tenants.

“I think there are some real opportunities for that space,” says Reardon. “It’s a big space and it has a library there. Because of that, the public is in there quite a bit.”

Nancy Tissington, the executive director of Uptown Saint John Inc., says any empty space in a high profile area is “certainly a concern.”

“But one thing I’ve learned in this position over the last couple of years is that it’s also an opportunity,” says Tissington. “It’s an opportunity for somebody new to come in and share that space.”