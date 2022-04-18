Mattea Roach wins 10th 'Jeopardy!' match, total earnings rise to US$227K

Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 10th consecutive match on "Jeopardy!" Monday night, bringing her total winnings to US$227,601.

The 23-year-old gained another $16,799 on the game show.

During Monday's episode, Roach faced off against fellow Canadian Caitlyn Hayes, a musician and educator from North Vancouver, and Sarah McGrath, a business manager from New York.

A surprisingly serviceable Canadian accent at the end of Ken's intro!! So excited to rep Canada with @caitlinjhayes tonight (Sarah is wonderful as well but alas, not a fellow traveler) https://t.co/CG1XN8gZ0Y — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 18, 2022

According to the "Jeopardy!" daily box score, Roach attempted to buzz in 39 times and was successful 25 times for a success rate of 64 per cent.

She had 26 correct responses and only two incorrect for a correct rate of 93 per cent.

All around, Roach has answered clues correctly 93 per cent of the time in her last 10 games, with 265 correct responses and 19 incorrect.

Roach, is a tutor who currently lives in Toronto, but she is originally from Halifax.

The 23-year-old first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

Last week, Roach clinched a spot in the Tournament of Champions after winning her fifth game. In an interview with CTV Atlantic, she said she plans to study subject areas she wants to improve on ahead of the tournament.

“U.S. Civil War history is something I really don’t know anything about,” said Roach in an interview last week. “I’ll probably also watch the games back of the other competitors I think, to get a feel for how are these people going to play and how might I need to respond.”

You can tune in to watch Roach compete for her 11th game Tuesday night.