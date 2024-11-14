Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health

New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.

That number is up from 26, which was the case count provided by Public Health in its last update earlier this week.

The Department of Health says every confirmed case is related to the initial travel-associated case reported on Oct. 24.

In early November, the Department of Health declared a measles outbreak in New Brunswick’s Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley.

Vaccine clinics

Horizon Health continues to offer vaccination clinics in Zone 3, which are scheduled at the following times and locations:

Horizon’s Public Health office at 300 St. Mary’s St. in Fredericton on Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stanley Health Centre at 9 Limekiln Rd. in Stanley on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Health is encouraging people to book an appointment through the provincial scheduler or by calling Tele-Services at 1-833-437-1424, available Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

While people born before 1970 are generally considered to be protected from measles, Public Health says people born later who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should get vaccinated.

The vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) is for babies aged 12-to-18 months.

Measles symptoms

Public Health says anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate and contact Tele-Care 811 by telephone and follow the operator’s instructions. These people should not go to an emergency room, doctor’s office or clinic.

Anyone who is seriously ill and needs to go to the emergency room should call ahead to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Symptoms of measles may include:

fever

cough

sore and/or red eyes

runny nose

tiny white spots in the mouth

Within three-to-seven days, Public Health says a red, blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

The virus is transmitted through the air or by contact with nasal or throat droplets from an infected person.

Last year, there were only 12 measles cases in Canada, but a sharp increase in outbreaks has been reported across North America throughout 2024.

More information, including new potential exposures, can be found online.

