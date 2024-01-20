Meet Weston Keith: N.S. couple names baby after Keith Urban following gender reveal

A Lower Sackville, N.S., baby has a very special name all thanks to a chance encounter last summer.

The baby's parents asked Keith Urban to reveal the gender of their baby with a sign at one of his shows.

Urban granted their request and then some at the YQM Country Music Festival in Dieppe, N.B., in Aug. 2023.

“He’s such a great artist. He puts on a great show and great music. Being a fan of country music, who wouldn’t want Keith Urban to do it?” says Dustin Reaney, father of the baby boy.

Reaney and his partner Savanna Fougere welcomed their baby boy Nov. 1.

“Everything’s been a bundle of joy and busy since then,” he says.

They named him Weston Keith Darryl Reaney, taking the middle name from Urban.

People kept telling them they had to name the baby after Urban, but they were ‘dead set’ on a first name already. The couple decided they had to have ‘Keith’ as a middle name.

Weston Keith Darryl Reaney sits on his very first saddle. (Courtesy: Savanna Fougere)

When Urban revealed the gender of their baby on stage, Fougere says she asked him to autograph their sign, but Urban went a step further.

“He took the guitar off and signed the guitar,” she says.

It was an extra special moment for Fougere and Reaney, who met at a country show.

Reaney said he went to Truro, N.S., to see a show with some friends.

“At the end of the night, her and her friend came up, and we started talking and hit it off.”

Dustin Reaney and Savanna Fougere holding the autographed guitar Keith Urban gifted them during one of his shows. (Courtesy: Savanna Fougere)

Their boy is already a country fan, they say, even at two-and-a-half-months old. They listen to country music all the time, and Urban is at the top of the playlist. The next thing on their bucket list is getting their boy to one of Urban’s concerts, they say.

“He got his first cowboy hat and his first saddle,” says Fougere.

When their boy grows up, they plan to pass the signed guitar on to him.

“Every time I think about it, I get jitters. Like, did that really happen?” says Reaney.

