Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting

Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?

Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.

Chalk art remains in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, May 1, 2022, following a protest called "Rolling Thunder." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

