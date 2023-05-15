Memorial University sought $13,800 in PR help as president's Indigenous claim probed

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador enlisted $13,800 worth of public relations help after a report scrutinized claims of Mi'kmaq heritage made by the school's former president.

The contract between National Public Relations and the university's board of regents is dated March 10, two days after CBC News published its investigation.

The signed contract, obtained through an access to information request, offers media monitoring and communications counsel from a National team at an estimated cost of $13,800.

In the document, National says its approach will protect the university's reputation, though details of the plan are redacted.

Vianne Timmons announced on March 13 she would take a paid six-week leave of absence, but the board of regents announced less than four weeks later it had ended her contract without cause.

University spokesperson Michelle Osmond says the board contracted National to provide independent advice and support, adding that she was unable to immediately say the total amount the board paid the firm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.