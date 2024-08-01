ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Message in a bottle connects New Brunswick teen to young Ontario girl

    Scarlett Robichaud put this message in a bottle in Portage Vale, N.S. (Courtesy: Lisa Clancy) Scarlett Robichaud put this message in a bottle in Portage Vale, N.S. (Courtesy: Lisa Clancy)
    Share

    Seven-year-old Scarlett Robichaud spends two weeks in Portage Vale, N.B., every summer visiting her great-grandparents, and while every visit is special she made an extra special memory this year.

    On July 8, Scarlett threw a message in a bottle into a river.

    “It said my name and my age and my address,” she said.

    Her reason behind it made a lot of sense.

    “I wanted to see if I would make a new friend,” said Scarlett.

    Just 10 days later, Scarlett received an email.

    “I just said that I have never found one living for 19-years at that place. I never found anything like it and I thought it was really sweet and special that I did,” said 19-year-old Sophie Sheppard.

    Sheppard says she found the bottle stuck in between two trees while visiting her mom and childhood home.

    “I thought somebody was just littering, to be honest, I thought somebody had just tossed that bottle in the river and just let it go, so I went over to pick it up and there was a little message in it.”

    Scarlett is now back in Oshawa, Ont., and while her message didn’t make it out of Portage Vale, it did still connect two people from two different provinces.

    “We would like to meet with her next summer when we go down for our vacation,” said Scarlett’s grandmother, Dianne Charlery.

    “We go there for the last four years since my parents have moved down there, so this is exciting. I didn’t really think that we’d find somebody. It was just a Monday afternoon, let’s try a message in a bottle, and here we are.”

    Sheppard says she plans to write Sophie a letter – not just an email.

    “I got a letter in a bottle, a little note, so I feel like I’ve got to send her a little letter back,” she said.

    “Give her something to be excited for. Open something up in the mail.”

    It’s now a summertime memory shared between strangers despite their distance and their age difference, and it’s all thanks to a little luck.

    “It’s a memory she’ll always remember I think for sure, this one,” said Charlery.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News