Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday

A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning. A mix of snow, ice pellets and rain will develop across the Maritimes through that period of time.

Snow will develop quickly across New Brunswick Sunday morning with a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain expected in western Nova Scotia.

Snow will reach western areas of New Brunswick and western areas of Nova Scotia before sunrise on Sunday. The snow will reach eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia by near noon. Parts of southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia will turn to ice pellets and rain during the day. Areas of light snow and flurries will linger for eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia Sunday night and Monday morning.

Snow will reach Prince Edward Island and eastern areas of Nova Scotia by early Sunday afternoon. Southern areas of New Brunswick and western areas of Nova Scotia will see a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.

Accumulations will be varied across the region.

Parts of northern and central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern areas of Nova Scotia could pick up 10 to 20 centimetres of snow over 24 to 36 hours.

Northern Inverness, Victoria, and Cape Breton counties in Cape Breton could see a bit less in the range of 5 to 10 centimetres.

Likewise, parts of southern New Brunswick and much of central Nova Scotia can expect 5 to 10 centimetres in a mix of snow and ice pellets. Snow may total less than 5 centimetres in areas of southwestern Nova Scotia where a turn to rain is likely.

Wind isn't expected to be a major factor with the inclement weather. An easterly wind increasing to peak with gusts of 20 to 50 km/h will accompany the snow, ice pellets and rain. Exposed areas of the coast could reach gusts as high as 60 km/h.