Mi'kmaq artist Alan Syliboy up for Sobey Art Award

The National Gallery of Canada announced this week the 25 artists longlisted for the 2023 Sobey Art Award.

The award represents the country’s top prize for visual art.

The NGC and Sobey Art Foundation @PrixSobeyAward Announce 2023 Sobey Art Award Longlist, read the media release⤵️ 🎉Congratulations to the longlisted artists! 🎉https://t.co/JL9irOmSiy#PrixSobeyAward #Ankosé pic.twitter.com/tnG1ulQRrR — National Gallery of Canada (@NatGalleryCan) April 25, 2023

The nominees are spread out across the country, six of which are from Atlantic Canada.

Among them is Indigenous artist Alan Syliboy.

Over the years, Syliboy has attended the Sobey Art Awards as a guest. This year, he has a shot of attending as a finalist.

“I really didn’t think I would be in the longlist right now. I’m very grateful for that. Quite happy,” said Syliboy.

Syliboy has devoted 65 years of his life to his passion.

He uses art to represent his culture, identity and community.

“My work shows the journey to the spirit world, the next journey and trying to imagine and bring that into my thoughts,” he explained.

The unexpected nomination comes after the requirements for eligibility changed, specifically the age category, which used to be 40-years-old.

Syliboy said even making the long-list is a great accomplishment.

“It wasn’t long ago that Indigenous art wasn’t considered art, so this is all kinds of new that’s progressed in the world that we’re included now.”

The director of curatorial initiatives at the National Gallery of Canada and chair of the jury, Jonathan Shaughnessy, said the focus of the Sobey Art Awards this year is to look at talent across the country.

“The way that artists were nominated is through wherever they’re from, where they might identify and being from, and are living now,” he said.

This year, a total of $400,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Artists who make the longlist will win $10,000 and those who make the shortlist will receive $25,000.

The winner will take home $100,000.

Syliboy said if, he wins, he will be using the prize money for his art and continue showcasing spirituality and his Indigenous identity.

Those who make the shortlist will be announced in June, followed with an award show in November when finalists will be announced.