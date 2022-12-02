Mi'kmaq First Nation, environmental group work on creating zero-emission lobster boat

Hubert Nicholas, director of Fisheries at Membertou First Nation speaks with engineers Erica Pineo, left, and Marissa Campbell in a 2022 handout photo. An environmental charity and Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia are partnering to develop the first generation of electric lobster fishing boats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ocean North Hubert Nicholas, director of Fisheries at Membertou First Nation speaks with engineers Erica Pineo, left, and Marissa Campbell in a 2022 handout photo. An environmental charity and Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia are partnering to develop the first generation of electric lobster fishing boats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ocean North

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island