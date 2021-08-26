MILLBROOK, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia Indigenous rights group is in the process of creating a mark of authenticity for art and tourism experiences created and owned by the Mi'kmaq community.

The Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative in Millbrook, N.S., says it hopes to roll out the authenticity logo in 2022 in time for the tourism season.

Cultural tourism project manager Shannon Monk says the group is gathering data and feedback on what the logo should look like, as well as on the process through which authentication status will be given.

She says the logo will apply to several art and cultural products created or owned by Mi'kmaq entrepreneurs, including cultural experiences, artwork and crafts.

The logo could also be used for facilities owned by various Mi'kmaq bands.

Monk says lending a level authenticity to Mi'kmaq cultural products is important to the community to protect its resources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.