Mi’kmaq nation fundraising for Eskasoni stabbing victim

Nysir Mitchell was a long way from his home in Brooklyn, New York, when he fell victim to a brutal attack on Cape Breton’s Eskasoni First Nation. Now, an online fundraiser is looking to help the 19-year-old and his family with their out-of-country medical costs.

"Our community is also hurt from this incident and people want to respond to that,” said John R. Sylliboy, a fundraiser organizer.

Sylliboy says Mitchell was in Eskasoni to visit his girlfriend, and that the pair met online through a shared interest in gaming.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP responded to a scene on Shore Road where Mitchell had been stabbed several times.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Five people were arrested and charged with attempted murder, including 18-year-old Andon Francis of Eskasoni.

"He had surgery. He has daily costs being at the hospital,” Sylliboy said. “The mom had to transport herself from New York to here. They have hotel costs."

The online fundraiser has collected nearly $7,000 in just a few days.

Despite being one of the organizers, Sylliboy said he didn't know the victim or his family before the incident. Recently, he visited Mitchell in hospital in Halifax and said he’s doing well despite the seriousness of his injuries.

"He's breathing on his own”, Sylliboy said. “He's medicated, of course. I asked about his pain, and he said he was doing OK. He's comfortable, and very grateful to be alive really."

Sylliboy says donations have come from all over, including First Nations communities throughout the region.

He says to come together and help like this, even for people they've never met, is simply the Mi'kmaq thing to do.

"It really is”, he said. “I grew up in Eskasoni and Millbrook First Nations, and without any thought… it's a simple thing to understand that people may need help."

With the expenses ongoing, organizers of the GoFundMe are hoping to raise at least $10,000.

"I had put down $25,000 for the goal amount,” Sylliboy said. “We're not sure we'll get to that, but I think after speaking to the family yesterday, they're just so grateful that people are helping."

The accused in the case made their most recent court appearances in Sydney on Friday.