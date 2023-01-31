Mi'kmaw Nova Scotia MP says updated electoral map kicks him out of his own riding

OTTAWA -

A Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says proposed changes to the boundaries of federal ridings in Nova Scotia would remove him and two Indigenous communities from his riding.

Jaime Battiste says a proposed boundary change for Sydney-Victoria was done without the consultation of its Indigenous constituents -- a move he says does not foster inclusion in politics.

Other Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia, including Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Lena Metlege Diab, raised concerns that new boundaries will also divide other communities of racialized Nova Scotians.

The Constitution stipulates that federal boundaries must be reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes and movements in Canada's population.

A House of Commons committee reviews reports submitted by the independent commissions that are tasked with changing boundaries in their provinces, but the decisions are ultimately theirs.

Any approved changes will take effect during a general election held after April 1, 2024, at the earliest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.