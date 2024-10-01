ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Middle Sackville, N.S., high school closed Tuesday after small fire

    Share

    Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, N.S., is closed Tuesday after a small fire on school grounds.

    Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says there was a problem with the propane system outside the school Tuesday morning.

    A small amount of propane was released and the fire was quickly extinguished.

    Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the school will remain closed while officials investigate and odours are cleared from the building.

    Nova Scotia RCMP said around 7 a.m. Millwood Drive was closed from Rafting Drive to Lumberman Drive as fire crews responded to the scene.

    The road reopened about 30 minutes later.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB

      Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.

    • Need office space? Downtown London has it

      London has Canada's highest rate of vacant downtown office space, according to a new report. Real estate investment firm, CBRE, said core vacancy hit 31.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News