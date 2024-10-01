Middle Sackville, N.S., high school closed Tuesday after small fire

Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, N.S., is closed Tuesday after a small fire on school grounds.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says there was a problem with the propane system outside the school Tuesday morning.

A small amount of propane was released and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the school will remain closed while officials investigate and odours are cleared from the building.

Nova Scotia RCMP said around 7 a.m. Millwood Drive was closed from Rafting Drive to Lumberman Drive as fire crews responded to the scene.

The road reopened about 30 minutes later.

