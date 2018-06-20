

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A witness at the court martial of a Halifax-based military policeman says the immediate chain of command decided to keep an alleged sexual assault "in house" at the wishes of the complainant.

The witness was the senior non-commissioned officer at a Royal Canadian Navy exercise in Glasgow, Scotland, in September 2015.

He told the court martial the complainant told him about the alleged assault at a Glasgow hotel and also showed him bruising on her inner thighs.

He testified that superiors were informed but decided not to move formally because the complainant didn't want to "make a big deal of it" and didn't want anyone else to find out.

He says the complainant appeared distraught in the following days and wasn't herself during the deployment.

The female officer made a formal complaint in March of 2016.

Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre has pleaded not guilty to the charge.