HALIFAX -- Minto RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals after a break-and-enter which occurred early in December in Lakeville Corner, N.B.

Police say surveillance photos from Tuesday, December 10 show two individuals exiting a dark pickup truck at a home on Route 690 sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Police say they believe the individuals are related to a break in which happened at the same residence in November.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the identities of either individuals or the break in to contact them at 506-327-1820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.