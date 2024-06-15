Miramichi man dies after car leaves road in Renous: N.B. RCMP

A 44-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Renous, N.B., on Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle on Route 108 in Renous around 9:10 p.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, said police.

RCMP said they believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, police said it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Miramichi earlier that evening.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

