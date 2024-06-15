ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Miramichi man dies after car leaves road in Renous: N.B. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 44-year-old man from Miramichi, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Renous, N.B., on Friday.

    Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle on Route 108 in Renous around 9:10 p.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries, said police.

    RCMP said they believe the crash occurred when the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

    As part of the investigation, police said it was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Miramichi earlier that evening.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death, said police.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News