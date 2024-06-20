Neon Dreams prepare to release 4th studio album

One month ago, Nova Scotia duo Neon Dreams won Album of the Year at the East Coast Music Awards, but they’re not resting on their laurels; rather, they’re getting ready to release their fourth studio album.

“That (winning the award) was the first thing we did when we got home,” said Adrian Morris, the drummer for the group. “We spent so much time away, it’s just a nice reminder that our home cares.”

The album, called “The Good, the True and the Beautiful,” comes out on Friday.

“It’s a hero journey, inward journey that I’ve gone through,” said Frank Kadillac. “Most people go through the spiritual journey whether they know it or not. It’s almost like Lord of the Rings, you know, you start in the Shire and then you have to go into the world and discover all these things and go through these trials and tribulations.”

“It’s just an important part of my life I wanted to give back to our fans.”

Kadillac said each track on the album embodies an astrological sign.

“The first track is Big Ocean and it’s watery,” Kadillac said. “It’s Pisces. Pisces are always in their head and creative and wondering about a lot of things.”

Morris said the new duo is something different for the band, describing it as “more mature Neon Dreams.”

“This is artistic pop,” Kadillac said. “It sounds so clean, but it doesn’t sound like what’s on the radio.”

With files from CTV's Katie Kelly.

