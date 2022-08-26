Miramichi receives federal funding to prevent gun and gang violence
The federal government is taking additional steps to combat gun violence in Miramichi, N.B.
Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced nearly $1 million for gun prevention programs during a press conference in the city on Thursday.
As part of the federal government’s $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund announced back in March, the City of Miramichi is set to receive up to $821,000 to prevent gun and gang violence in the region.
"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe,” Mendicino said in a press release Thursday. “Investing in grassroots and community efforts in Miramichi is essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime and gun-related violence. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."
The funding, which takes a preventative approach, aims to address underlying social conditions that cause gun violence by supporting community-led projects tailored to young people involved in, or at risk of joining gangs.
The move comes as the federal government takes action to stop the smuggling of guns into Canada. Ottawa banned assault-style firearms two years ago and recently tabled Bill C-21, which proposes a national freeze on handguns.
"The Building Safer Communities Fund will make a difference in communities of all sizes, including ours,” said Miramichi Mayor Adam London in a news release. “This program will provide youth in our community prevention programs and support, especially those who are most vulnerable."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall
After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Trump search affidavit to be released, portions blacked out
The U.S. Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.
Freeland shrugs off criticism in Kushner book, says Canada just responded to a bully
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says former U.S. President Donald Trump used "bully" tactics during negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement more than two years ago.
George Foreman accused of sexual abuse by daughters of his former associates, lawsuits show
Two women have accused former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were minors in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed this week.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford set to make announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Niagara Falls on Friday.
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Calgary
-
Serious early morning crash closes busy northeast intersection
At least three vehicles were involved in a serious collision early Friday morning at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Edmonton Trail N.E. that sent four people to hospital.
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
Police investigating after body discovered near Banff Trail
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near Banff Trail on Thursday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Francois Legault in enviable position as Quebec election campaign set to begin
François Legault's win in the 2018 provincial election marked the start of a new era in Quebec politics after nearly 50 years of federalist-versus-separatist two-party rule.
-
Mothers-to-be worried as Quebec monitors global epidural catheter shortage
According to the Quebec Health Department, the province is not currently experiencing a deficit of epidural catheters.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Edmonton
-
Fire at west-end recycling facility passes 12-hour mark
A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning, more than 12 hours after it was first reported.
-
NATO secretary-general, prime minister visit northern Alberta military base
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be in Cold Lake, Alta., today as they wrap up a visit focused on northern defences.
-
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Northern Ontario
-
Public asked to stay away from fire in Mattice
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fire in a small northern community on Highway 11 about 30 kilometres east of Hearst on Friday morning and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
You have a doppelganger and probably share DNA with them, new study suggests
Two strangers who are completely unrelated look so similar, even facial recognition software had a hard time telling them apart from identical twins. But now scientists think they can explain what it is that makes them look so similar -- and could explain why each of us may have doppelganger.
-
Affordable modular home project aims to make northern homeownership a reality
There is an innovative initiative underway in Sudbury that aims to address the affordable housing crisis.
London
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Aftermath: $20M spent and Wheatley still not safe
Friday Aug. 26, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion that rocked the small fishing community in Southwestern Ontario.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Winnipeg
-
Senior scammed out of more than $50,000 speaks out
After being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars over 10 days, a senior is concerned her bank did not stop the unusual financial activity.
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three people injured in ByWard Market shooting
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. minister of highways says trust between producers and feds has been 'eroded'
Saskatchewan's Minister of Highways, Jeremy Cockrill, said he was standing up for provincial landowners when he sent a letter to the federal government about water samples from dugouts on private land.
Vancouver
-
'A disaster': $64M in a single year to for-profit B.C. nursing companies amid 7-fold increase
Agency or travelling nurses were introduced to the province only a few years ago to backfill nursing vacancies, often in smaller rural hospitals and facilities. Over time, the cost to taxpayers has skyrocketed.
-
Surrey Mayor's stadium idea met with questions, criticism from political opponents
Doug McCallum's surprise proposal for Surrey to build a stadium larger than BC Place was immediately met with a wave of criticism from his political opponents.
-
Product shortage forces licensed B.C. cannabis stores to close
With a BCGEU picket line blocking the province’s liquor distribution branch and cutting off supply of legal cannabis, dozens of licensed pot stores have been forced to temporarily close their doors.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | 20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more possible twisters still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
-
'Sleepless night': After-dark arts festival set to illuminate downtown Regina
Downtown Regina will illuminate on Saturday during Nuit Blanche, a free arts festival that takes place after dark.
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
Vancouver Island
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
-
Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.