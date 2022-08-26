Miramichi receives federal funding to prevent gun and gang violence

The federal government is taking additional steps to combat gun violence in Miramichi, N.B.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced nearly $1 million for gun prevention programs during a press conference in the city on Thursday.

As part of the federal government’s $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund announced back in March, the City of Miramichi is set to receive up to $821,000 to prevent gun and gang violence in the region.

"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe,” Mendicino said in a press release Thursday. “Investing in grassroots and community efforts in Miramichi is essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime and gun-related violence. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

The funding, which takes a preventative approach, aims to address underlying social conditions that cause gun violence by supporting community-led projects tailored to young people involved in, or at risk of joining gangs.

The move comes as the federal government takes action to stop the smuggling of guns into Canada. Ottawa banned assault-style firearms two years ago and recently tabled Bill C-21, which proposes a national freeze on handguns.

"The Building Safer Communities Fund will make a difference in communities of all sizes, including ours,” said Miramichi Mayor Adam London in a news release. “This program will provide youth in our community prevention programs and support, especially those who are most vulnerable."