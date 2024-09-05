Miramichi SPCA says it’s at risk of closing at the end of the month

An SPCA branch in Miramichi, N.B., says it is at risk of closing at the end of the month without a “major influx” of money.

A letter from the shelter’s board of directors says it is struggling “like never before.”

The letter says it has been able to get by with donations and fundraising efforts in the past, but now people have less expendable income due to the rising cost of living.

“While we appreciate every single dollar that people are able to spare to support us, our expenses surpass our revenue and we are drowning,” it reads.

The letter says the cost to run the shelter averages $25,000 a month and its current operating account sits under $8,000.

“We know how much Miramichi relies on us, we see it every day in the heartbroken faces of owners needed a safe place to surrender their beloved pets when they are no longer able to care for them. We see it in the grateful eyes of an injured kitten that is finally able to get vet care. Thankfully, we also see it when an adopter meets their new pet for the first time,” it reads.

“We’ve been a staple in this community for over two decades and want nothing more than to be here for decades to come.”

Several people have set up fundraisers to support the shelter, including a bottle exchange and a pet photo shoot.

The shelter says other ways to donate can be found on their website.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.