Nova Scotia RCMP has located a 60-year-old man who went missing on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, police issued a release saying they located Randall (Randy) Philip Murray. He had been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Friday after he was last seen driving a motorized wheelchair on Alton Road in Stewiacke, N.S.

Police note Murray is safe and also thanked the public for their assistance.