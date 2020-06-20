Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Missing 60-year-old N.S. man found safe
CTV Atlantic Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 2:43PM ADT Last Updated Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:54PM ADT
On Saturday, police issued a release saying they located Randall (Randy) Philip Murray. He had been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Friday after he was last seen driving a motorized wheelchair on Alton Road in Stewiacke, N.S.(Courtesy Nova Scotia RCMP)
HALIFAX -- -[if gte mso 9]>
Nova Scotia RCMP has located a 60-year-old man who went missing on Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, police issued a release saying they located Randall (Randy) Philip Murray. He had been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Friday after he was last seen driving a motorized wheelchair on Alton Road in Stewiacke, N.S.
Police note Murray is safe and also thanked the public for their assistance.