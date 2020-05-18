HALIFAX -- A missing Saint John man has been pronounced dead after his body was found on Sunday afternoon in Devine Corner, N.B.

On Sunday, just before 2 p.m., volunteers searching ATV trails near Devine Corner located a body on a trail in Hillsdale.

New Brunswick RCMP say the body has been identified as 57-year-old Patrick Joseph Horgan, who last spoke to his family on Thursday. Police note Horgan had planned on riding his ATV near his camp on Vaughn Creek Road in Devine Corner.

The search for Horgan involved police, an RCMP helicopter, several public safety officers, as well as local volunteers.

Police say an investigation determined Horgan's ATV overturned while he was riding.

While an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, criminality is not suspected.