Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP

Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.

The New Brunswick RCMP posted a series of tweets Sunday saying the six-year-old was found “safe and sound.”

On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 30, 2022

The child was reported missing on Aug. 27 and was the subject of a Missing Child Alert and an Amber Alert in the state of Florida.

The FBI investigated his disappearance and believed he was in Maine or Eastern Canada.

The boy’s grandmother and father were wanted by police in connection with his alleged abduction.

Police say a 45-year-old man was arrested at a business on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton and is in police custody.

They also say a 68-year-old woman was arrested more than 30 km away on Village-Des-Cormier Road in Saint-Paul, N.B., and is also in police custody.