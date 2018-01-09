Featured
Missing Colchester County boy found safe: RCMP
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 11:02AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 2:23PM AST
A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County has been found safe.
The RCMP say Colby Auger left his Green Creek, N.S. home at 4:50 p.m. Monday and failed to return.
Police said they were concerned for Auger’s safety and they were asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Police and ground search and rescue crews were searching the Green Creek area Tuesday morning.
Police say Auger has since been found and is safe.