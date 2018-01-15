

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax Regional Police insist there is no evidence to suggest missing drug exhibits were misappropriated, following an evidence audit that found thousands of items had gone missing over several decades.

Among the missing police exhibits were 293 sums of cash, 331 large drug exhibits and 2,628 smaller and non-drug exhibits, some of which were located during the audit.

Police say the audit of drug exhibits was first prompted by an unspecified "personnel matter."

Supt. Jim Perrin presented the audit's final report to the Board of Police Commissioners today, saying the missing drugs were likely destroyed and it's believed the missing cash had been deposited into a police bank account.

Perrin blamed a number of factors, including inadequate recording and tracking of exhibits, non-standardized training and a lack of adherence to procedures by officers, and exhibits that were destroyed without proper documentation.

Perrin said there was no evidence to suggest the drugs were misappropriated, reiterating it's believed the drugs were destroyed, "but we can't be 100 per cent conclusive."

He said a number of steps have been taken to strengthen the force's processes, including an annual audit of drug exhibits, the creation of an enhanced electronic tracking system, and training for officers.

Police say 38 cash exhibits, 263 large drug exhibits such as marijuana plants and 2,488 small drug exhibits were still missing following the audit, which covered evidence seized between 1992 and 2016.