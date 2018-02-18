

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is seeking the public’s help locating a 34-year-old New Brunswick woman.

According to RCMP, Virginia Marie Jenka of Moncton was reported missing to police Saturday.

RCMP says she was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle driven by a man on Bromley Street in Moncton around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Jenka is described as Aboriginal, five-foot-five feet tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Jenka’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.