Missing Moncton woman last seen getting into unknown vehicle: RCMP
RCMP is asking for the public's help locating 34-year-old Virginia Marie Jenka of Moncton, N.B.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 1:55PM AST
RCMP is seeking the public’s help locating a 34-year-old New Brunswick woman.
According to RCMP, Virginia Marie Jenka of Moncton was reported missing to police Saturday.
RCMP says she was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle driven by a man on Bromley Street in Moncton around 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Jenka is described as Aboriginal, five-foot-five feet tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Jenka’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.