ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.

    The Saint John Police Force says the assault happened on Friday afternoon and the man had been held captive for two days in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue.

    The 42-year-old male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 37-year-old man was arrested and remanded until May 28.

    Police say the their major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.

    Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News