Man held captive for two days at encampment: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man was assaulted and held captive at an encampment in the city last week.

The Saint John Police Force says the assault happened on Friday afternoon and the man had been held captive for two days in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue.

The 42-year-old male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and remanded until May 28.

Police say the their major crime and forensic identification units are investigating.

Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.