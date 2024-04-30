Police searching for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S., residents asked to shelter in place

Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., are being asked to shelter in place as police search for an armed suspect.

Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm who was allegedly threatening people who were known to him around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, the man fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s, approximately six-feet tall, 170 pounds, with an average build, tattoos on both arms and bald. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and work boots.

As of 10 a.m., Gaston Road was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Police say there is a significant police presence in the area, including K9 units.

Just after 10:20 a.m., an emergency alert was sent warning the public to be on the lookout for a dangerous man and to not approach him.

Police say more information will be provided when it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

