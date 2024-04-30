3 Halifax-area schools dismissed early Tuesday following alleged threats

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says students at three schools were dismissed early Tuesday following threats.

The affected schools were Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, N.S., as well as Park West School and Halifax West High School in the Clayton Park area of Halifax.

HRCE communications officer Lindsey Bunin says the threats were written on paper and on bathroom stall doors.

“Safety of students and staff is our highest priority and any time a potential threat is directed at a school, it is taken seriously. School leaders contact police and investigations take place,” Bunin said in an email to CTV Atlantic.

“When it is not possible to assure safety, out of an abundance of caution and to allow police to investigate, schools are closed.”

Stephen Corkum, Millwood High School's principal, said in an email to families that two messages were found in seperate locations of the school and police are on site investigating.

Students at Halifax West High School were also dismissed early on Monday due to alleged threat written in a bathroom stall.

Police also investigated a "threats complaint" at École secondaire du Sommet at 500 Larry Uteck Blvd. on Monday.

