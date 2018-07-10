Featured
Missing patient returns to Dartmouth hospital
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says Natasha Comeau was reported missing from a hospital in Dartmouth. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 10:37AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:55PM ADT
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says a patient reported missing from a hospital in Dartmouth has returned to the facility.
The health authority said Monday that Natasha Comeau had failed to return to the hospital.
They had expressed concern for her well-being, saying the the longer she was away from treatment, the greater the risk to her well-being.
The health authority said Tuesday afternoon that Comeau has since returned to the hospital.