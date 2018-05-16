

CTV Atlantic





An 81-year-old woman who was reported missing after she spent the night in her vehicle has been found safe.

Searchers on ATVs found Myrna Burgess inside her van near Ship Harbour, N.S. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Burgess was alert and happy to have been found. She was then taken to hospital for medical attention.

An extensive air and ground search had been launched Wednesday morning for the missing woman in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit Valley.

Police say Burgess visited Porters Lake Provincial Park with a family member on Monday. But they became stranded when they got a flat tire and ended up spending the night in their vehicle.

Police say her family member, an 83-year-old man, left on foot around noon Tuesday to get help, leaving Burgess, who has mobility issues, inside the vehicle. They say he walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to the vehicle.

However, police say they were unable to locate the vehicle, and they contacted the RCMP before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was checked at hospital and released.

Ground search and rescue crews were searching the area, along with an aircraft, in an effort to locate the vehicle and Burgess on Wednesday.

Police said the size of the search area was vast and remote, covering the area from Murchyville Road in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park in Porters Lake.

They also said the man had been walking for hours before he was found on Murchyville Road, so figuring out which roads to search was a challenge.