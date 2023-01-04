Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia. Roads could become slippery on Thursday due to the wintry mix.
While snow is expected to turn to rain in coastal communities in western Nova Scotia, inland communities could see between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets.
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia calls for some potential accumulation of 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets for parts of the province.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A band of snow will arrive in Grand Manan, N.B., and southwestern New Brunswick near and a few hours after midnight. That snow will extend into southwestern Nova Scotia, where it will mix with ice pellets and freezing rain very early Thursday morning.
Some snow and ice accumulation could make for greasy road conditions. By Thursday morning, coastal communities along Nova Scotia’s South Shore should see a turn to rain, but an icy mix will still be present in interior areas.
A band of snow, mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain for Nova Scotia, will push into the southwest of the Maritimes Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
THURSDAY MORNING
Motorists in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia may experience slick and slower commutes Thursday morning. That includes the Halifax area, which could pick up 5 centimetres of snow and ice pellets early Thursday morning through mid-afternoon before seeing a turn to rain.
While a significant amount of snow isn’t expected, the Halifax Regional Municipality and surrounding areas have yet to contend with several centimetres of a wintry mix yet this season. This is also true for other areas of western Nova Scotia.
Much of the Annapolis Valley and surrounding areas could also pick up amounts approaching 5 centimetres Thursday morning into afternoon. While coastal locations will see a turn to rain by late Thursday afternoon, a light icy mix will linger in interior areas.
Potential snow accumulation by mid-morning Thursday. Areas in purple are at risk of picking up ice from freezing rain.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING
Thursday evening and night will see snow build in eastern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia.
The additional snow could result in totals between 10 and 15 centimetres by Friday morning in southern New Brunswick. Much of Prince Edward Island will see 5 centimetres of snow by Friday morning, while eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton will see a 5-centimetre mix of snow and ice pellets. Eastern parts of the region could see more snow accumulate on Friday.
A snowy and icy mix will push further east in the region late Thursday into early Friday. Snow totals for parts of southern New Brunswick could reach 10 to 15 cm.
